Finding solutions to reduce holiday waste

The holiday season is a time we all want to enjoy. Maybe that means indulging in more food than usual, buying those special gifts and treats for loved ones, and going all out with decorations in your home.

But with all that indulgence, comes a lot of waste. At the end of the holiday season, an additional 1 million tons of trash enter landfills. According to Stanford University's Waste Reduction, Recycling, Composting and Solid Waste Program, household waste increases by more than 25% from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. This comes from various sources including wrapping paper, Christmas trees and even food waste.

But experts say there are easy ways to reduce your carbon footprint and have a greener holiday season. Today, we talk about ways to reduce holiday waste.

GUESTS:



Miriah Kelly: Assistant Professor of Environmental Science, Southern Connecticut State University

Assistant Professor of Environmental Science, Southern Connecticut State University Brittney Cavalliere: Senior Director of Strategy Connecticut Food Share - food bank based in Bloomfield and Bridgeport

Senior Director of Strategy Connecticut Food Share - food bank based in Bloomfield and Bridgeport Yasmine Ugurlu: the Founder and Owner of Reboot Eco, a zero waste shop in Middletown Connecticut

