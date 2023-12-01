© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Finding solutions to reduce holiday waste

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published December 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Department of Sanitation workers clean up confetti and trash after New Year’s Eve in Times Square on January 01, 2022 in New York City.
Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
Department of Sanitation workers clean up confetti and trash after New Year’s Eve in Times Square on January 01, 2022 in New York City.

The holiday season is a time we all want to enjoy. Maybe that means indulging in more food than usual, buying those special gifts and treats for loved ones, and going all out with decorations in your home.

But with all that indulgence, comes a lot of waste. At the end of the holiday season, an additional 1 million tons of trash enter landfills. According to Stanford University's Waste Reduction, Recycling, Composting and Solid Waste Program, household waste increases by more than 25% from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. This comes from various sources including wrapping paper, Christmas trees and even food waste.

But experts say there are easy ways to reduce your carbon footprint and have a greener holiday season. Today, we talk about ways to reduce holiday waste.

GUESTS:

  • Miriah Kelly: Assistant Professor of Environmental Science, Southern Connecticut State University
  • Brittney Cavalliere: Senior Director of Strategy Connecticut Food Share - food bank based in Bloomfield and Bridgeport
  • Yasmine Ugurlu: the Founder and Owner of Reboot Eco, a zero waste shop in Middletown Connecticut

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen