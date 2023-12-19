Upgrading the capital city; A look at DOT's Greater Hartford Mobility Study

If you’ve ever struggled driving through Hartford, you’re certainly not alone.

Today, the Connecticut Department of Transportation joins us to discuss the Greater Hartford Mobility Study. Now that it is complete, stakeholders are working to implement some big projects to make Hartford a better city to live in. But it’s going to take some time, possibly even a few decades to implement.

We take a look at a multi-decade plan to improve driving and mobility throughout the greater Hartford area. We learn what could be done to increase walkability, livability and transit throughout this region.

If you’re a resident of this area, we want to hear from you! What would you like to see done to upgrade the greater Hartford area?

And later, we learn about a klezmer band hailing out of New Haven that will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year.

GUESTS:



Garret Eucalitto: Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner

Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Matt Hart: Executive Director, Capitol Region Council of Governments(CRCOG)

Executive Director, Capitol Region Council of Governments(CRCOG) David Chevan: music director and bassist for the Nu Haven Kapelye and producer of their new album, Nu Haven Style

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.