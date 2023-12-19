© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Upgrading the capital city; A look at DOT's Greater Hartford Mobility Study

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published December 19, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST
A view from East Hartford across Founders Bridge shows Hartford’s skyline at dusk on Wednesday, June 07, 2023.

If you’ve ever struggled driving through Hartford, you’re certainly not alone.

Today, the Connecticut Department of Transportation joins us to discuss the Greater Hartford Mobility Study. Now that it is complete, stakeholders are working to implement some big projects to make Hartford a better city to live in. But it’s going to take some time, possibly even a few decades to implement.

We take a look at a multi-decade plan to improve driving and mobility throughout the greater Hartford area. We learn what could be done to increase walkability, livability and transit throughout this region.

If you’re a resident of this area, we want to hear from you! What would you like to see done to upgrade the greater Hartford area?

And later, we learn about a klezmer band hailing out of New Haven that will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
