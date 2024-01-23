© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

When snow goes away...

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published January 23, 2024 at 7:20 AM EST
Simsbury HS boys cross country runners train in the melting snow and rain at Stratton Brook State Park
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Simsbury HS boys cross country runners train in the melting snow and rain at Stratton Brook State Park

Depending on where you live,warmer winters could mean less and less snow. In some places, it’s only one or two degrees that could make a difference.

Joining us today are two scientists looking at the data around snow in our region and beyond to start to calculate how much snow loss is impacting us, and what it means for our environment.

Less snow can mean a lot of things, including a big impact on winter sports. We also hear from a local ski resort.

And later, we learn about solastalgia.

GUESTS:

  • Laura Loffredo: Director of Sales & Marketing at Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort
  • Alex Gottlieb: PhD Candidate Ecology, Evolution, and Society at Dartmouth College
  • Justin Mankin: Associate Professor of Geography at Dartmouth College and Director of the Climate Modeling and Impact Group
  • Dr. Karen Steinberg Gallucci, Ph.D. Associate Professor of Psychiatry & Public Health Sciences UConn Health

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen