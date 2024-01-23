When snow goes away...

Depending on where you live,warmer winters could mean less and less snow. In some places, it’s only one or two degrees that could make a difference.

Joining us today are two scientists looking at the data around snow in our region and beyond to start to calculate how much snow loss is impacting us, and what it means for our environment.

Less snow can mean a lot of things, including a big impact on winter sports. We also hear from a local ski resort.

And later, we learn about solastalgia.

GUESTS:



Laura Loffredo: Director of Sales & Marketing at Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort

Director of Sales & Marketing at Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort Alex Gottlieb: PhD Candidate Ecology, Evolution, and Society at Dartmouth College

PhD Candidate Ecology, Evolution, and Society at Dartmouth College Justin Mankin: Associate Professor of Geography at Dartmouth College and Director of the Climate Modeling and Impact Group

Associate Professor of Geography at Dartmouth College and Director of the Climate Modeling and Impact Group Dr. Karen Steinberg Gallucci, Ph.D. Associate Professor of Psychiatry & Public Health Sciences UConn Health

