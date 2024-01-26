© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

A conversation with Palestinian journalist Plestia Alaqad

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published January 26, 2024 at 7:26 AM EST
The last houses of Sderot before Gaza strip.The town of Sderot is located one kilometer from the Gaza Strip. A "Red Color" alarm system has been implemented to warn citizens of impending rocket attacks. Due to the proximity of Gaza strip, citizens have between 10-15 seconds to reach a shelter after the sounding of the "Red Color" alarm. 30 % of the children of the town have been diagnosed with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).
IAISI
/
Moment Open / Getty Images
The last houses of Sderot before Gaza strip.The town of Sderot is located one kilometer from the Gaza Strip. A "Red Color" alarm system has been implemented to warn citizens of impending rocket attacks. Due to the proximity of Gaza strip, citizens have between 10-15 seconds to reach a shelter after the sounding of the "Red Color" alarm. 30 % of the children of the town have been diagnosed with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

As journalists, it’s been challenging for us to watch what is happening to our fellow members of the press in Gaza.

83 journalist casualties have occurred in this region. The blue press vest and helmet is a heavy weight to carry, for so many still trying to report what’s happening.

This week, we spoke with Plestia Alaqad. She is a 22 year old journalist from Gaza. She recently made the difficult decision to leave the region. 

This week, Where We Live spoke to her about her experience.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen