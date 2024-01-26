A conversation with Palestinian journalist Plestia Alaqad

As journalists, it’s been challenging for us to watch what is happening to our fellow members of the press in Gaza.

83 journalist casualties have occurred in this region. The blue press vest and helmet is a heavy weight to carry, for so many still trying to report what’s happening.

This week, we spoke with Plestia Alaqad. She is a 22 year old journalist from Gaza. She recently made the difficult decision to leave the region.

This week, Where We Live spoke to her about her experience.

GUESTS:



Plestia Alaqad: Palestinian journalist who's been documenting the war on social media

Palestinian journalist who's been documenting the war on social media Lila Hassan: Independent investigative journalist

