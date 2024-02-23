Snoopy crying, Julia Child and comedy, with Paula Poundstone

Paula Poundstone has had a nearly 45 year career in standup comedy. She’s the host of the comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.

And we would be remiss not to say, She is also a regular panelist on NPR's comedy news quiz show, Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me!

Today, she joins us for the hour. And like her comedy, we kind of touched on everything! We get into her signature stand up style, never shying away from engaging the audience, and making each show a little unique.

If you’ve seen Paula on one of her many stand up specials, or maybe live in person, you probably know that talking with the audience is a big part of her routine. And you can experience her comedy firsthand this weekend. She’ll be performing at the Infinity Music Hall in Hartford on Saturday, February 24.

Paula Poundstone: standup comedian

