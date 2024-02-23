© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Snoopy crying, Julia Child and comedy, with Paula Poundstone

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published February 23, 2024 at 7:29 AM EST
Comedian Paula Poundstone performs onstage at Ace Hotel on September 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael S. Schwartz
/
Getty Images
Paula Poundstone has had a nearly 45 year career in standup comedy. She's the host of the comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.

Paula Poundstone has had a nearly 45 year career in standup comedy. She’s the host of the comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.

And we would be remiss not to say, She is also a regular panelist on NPR's comedy news quiz show, Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me!

Today, she joins us for the hour. And like her comedy, we kind of touched on everything! We get into her signature stand up style, never shying away from engaging the audience, and making each show a little unique.

If you’ve seen Paula on one of her many stand up specials, or maybe live in person, you probably know that talking with the audience is a big part of her routine. And you can experience her comedy firsthand this weekend. She’ll be performing at the Infinity Music Hall in Hartford on Saturday, February 24.

GUEST:

  • Paula Poundstone: standup comedian

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen