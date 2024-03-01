The FAFSA, student loans and untangling the state of financial aid

Applying for financial aid is no easy task. Whether you’re the parent or the incoming student. And a new FAFSA form hasn’t made things any easier.

The online FAFSA form - or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid was recently updated. But it’s come with a lot of glitches causing headaches for students and parents alike.

Today on Where We Live, we talk about what’s happening with this form and how universities are responding.

We’ll also talk about how some universities here in Connecticut are working to eliminate student loans from their financial aid packages.

GUESTS:



Danielle Douglas-Gabriel: Reporter for the Washington Post

Reporter for the Washington Post Eric Hoover: Senior Writer at The Chronicle of Higher Education

Senior Writer at The Chronicle of Higher Education Jen Duncan: Director of Financial Aid at Wesleyan University

