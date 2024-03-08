Rethinking weight and health in the age of Ozempic

According to the National Institutes of Health, average body weight drastically increased across the board for men and women during the pandemic lockdown.

Simply eating less and exercising more hasn’t been that effective when it comes to weight loss. In efforts to fight weight stigma, doctors are embracing a new idea that weight loss isn’t all about willpower and health is defined by more than just someone’s weight.

In 2021, the FDA approved Semaglutide for weight loss for the general population. Doctors and patients are flocking to get this medication.

Children over the age of 12 are now eligible to be prescribed this drug as well. Many celebrities have confirmed their personal use of the drugs, including Oprah. Influencers across the social sphere are partnering with pharmaceutical companies to promote the drugs.

Today, we talk about these drugs, and combating weight stigma in and out the doctor’s office.

GUESTS:



Dr. Mara Gordon: Family Practice Physician from New Jersey

Family Practice Physician from New Jersey Devika Umashanker: System Medical Director for Obesity Medicine at Hartford Healthcare

System Medical Director for Obesity Medicine at Hartford Healthcare Dr. Maria Asnis: Director of the Center for Weight Management at Stamford Health

Director of the Center for Weight Management at Stamford Health Dr. Sherry Pagoto: Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Professor at University of Connecticut

