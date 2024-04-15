Connecticut's 'Aerospace Alley' celebrates the state's aviation past and future

Throughout history, our state has made some big contributions to aviation technology. Today, we’re talking about the history and future of aviation in our state. We hear from some aviation enthusiasts who’s love of all things plane is going to make you soar.

The New England Air Museum houses some unbelievable vintage aircrafts. We hear from them. And we hear from someone with experience flying in some of these vintage aircrafts.

If flying in a vintage plane is not your speed, there are more ways you can tap into your inner pilot. There are many model plane clubs here in all four corners of Connecticut. We learn how you can get involved.

If you're an aviation enthusiast, we want to hear from you!

GUESTS:



Stephanie Abrams: President & CEO of the New England Air Museum

Mike Thornton: Curator of the New England Air Museum

Edward Deming: President of the RC Propbusters of Salem, CT

Bob Creter: crew chief and docent for D-Day Squadron in Oxford, Connecticut

Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired on February 2.

