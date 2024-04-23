This Earth Day, addressing climate change where we live

This week, reporters from the New England News Collaborative are recognizing Earth Day and focusing their reporting on the intersection of climate change and housing.

34% of the housing stock across New England is rented. Many solutions to making homes more climate friendly are mostly geared toward homeowners. But investing in energy efficient appliances and installing solar panels isn’t that feasible for renters. We learn what you can do to make your home more energy efficient as a renter.

Most homes are built with a few central materials: mainly steel and concrete. But as new buildings are constructed from homes to office spaces, a new material has been introduced to make buildings stronger, more energy efficient and more sustainable: wood.We learn more.

And later, we hear how one organization is working to create more green spaces in New Haven.

To learn more about the NENC and view more of their Earth Week reporting visit: https://www.nenc.news/earth-week

GUESTS:



Abigail Brone: Housing Reporter at Connecticut Public

Housing Reporter at Connecticut Public Jonathón Savage: Executive Director of Gather New Haven

Executive Director of Gather New Haven Abagael Giles: Climate and Environment Reporter at Vermont Public

