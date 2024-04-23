© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

This Earth Day, addressing climate change where we live

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published April 23, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
A Framer Standing On The Skelton Walls Of A New Home Construction Guiding The Crane Operator To Set Another Truss
grandriver
/
Getty Images
A Framer Standing On The Skelton Walls Of A New Home Construction Guiding The Crane Operator To Set Another Truss

This week, reporters from the New England News Collaborative are recognizing Earth Day and focusing their reporting on the intersection of climate change and housing.

34% of the housing stock across New England is rented. Many solutions to making homes more climate friendly are mostly geared toward homeowners. But investing in energy efficient appliances and installing solar panels isn’t that feasible for renters. We learn what you can do to make your home more energy efficient as a renter.

Most homes are built with a few central materials: mainly steel and concrete. But as new buildings are constructed from homes to office spaces, a new material has been introduced to make buildings stronger, more energy efficient and more sustainable: wood.We learn more.

And later, we hear how one organization is working to create more green spaces in New Haven.

To learn more about the NENC and view more of their Earth Week reporting visit: https://www.nenc.news/earth-week

GUESTS:

  • Abigail Brone: Housing Reporter at Connecticut Public
  • Jonathón Savage: Executive Director of Gather New Haven
  • Abagael Giles: Climate and Environment Reporter at Vermont Public

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
