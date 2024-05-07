© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Where We Live hears from the team behind 'In Absentia’

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published May 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
A Bridgeport ballot box is lit up by street lights from its position on Boston Ave. on Election Day November 07, 2023.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
A Bridgeport ballot box is lit up by street lights from its position on Boston Ave. on Election Day November 07, 2023.

Connecticut Public has spent the past year investigating political dysfunction, allegations of absentee ballot misconduct, and machine politics in Bridgeport.

The investigation has culminated in a four part series called “In Absentia.” Today, we hear episode 3 of this podcast and speak to members of The Accountability Project, Connecticut Public’s investigative team.

You can listen to all the episodes of In Absentia on ctpublic.org/bpt or wherever you get your podcasts.

GUESTS:

  • Bria Lloyd: Investigative Reporter for the Accountability Project (below right)
  • Jim Haddadin: Editor for The Accountability Project (below left)
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
