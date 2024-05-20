© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

How new federal limits on 'forever chemicals' will affect Connecticut

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published May 20, 2024 at 7:35 AM EDT
A researcher at the University of Connecticut samples water to test for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
SHAHRZAD RASEKH
/
CT MIRROR
A researcher at the University of Connecticut samples water to test for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The Environmental Protection Agency has finalized the first-ever federal limits on a class of chemicals known as PFAS, or "forever chemicals," in drinking water.

This hour, we discuss what these enforceable limits mean for how Connecticut monitors and regulates PFAS. Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani joins us, plus Connecticut Mirror investigative reporter Andrew Brown.

Plus, Attorney General William Tong gives an update on the lawsuits he filed against chemical manufacturers of PFAS.

GUESTS:

  • William Tong: Connecticut Attorney General
  • Dr. Manisha Juthani: Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Public Health
  • Andrew Brown: Investigative Reporter, Connecticut Mirror

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
