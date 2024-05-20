How new federal limits on 'forever chemicals' will affect Connecticut

The Environmental Protection Agency has finalized the first-ever federal limits on a class of chemicals known as PFAS, or "forever chemicals," in drinking water.

This hour, we discuss what these enforceable limits mean for how Connecticut monitors and regulates PFAS. Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani joins us, plus Connecticut Mirror investigative reporter Andrew Brown.

Plus, Attorney General William Tong gives an update on the lawsuits he filed against chemical manufacturers of PFAS.

GUESTS:



William Tong: Connecticut Attorney General

Connecticut Attorney General Dr. Manisha Juthani: Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Public Health

Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Public Health Andrew Brown: Investigative Reporter, Connecticut Mirror

