© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Coming together through music: A conversation with Music Director Carolyn Kuan

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published May 28, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Carolyn Kuan is Music Director for the Hartford Symphony Orchestra.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Carolyn Kuan is Music Director for the Hartford Symphony Orchestra.

Carolyn Kuan has been the music director at the Hartford Symphony Orchestra since 2011. This hour, we speak to her about her work as a conductor, and the driving forces behind her music.

Like many organizations, Hartford Symphony Orchestra has put forth diversity and inclusivity commitments stating that they are, quote “diversifying programming by considering race, ethnicity and gender identity in the composers whose music performed.”We talk about how the orchestra is striving to become more inclusive and diverse, and what that work looks like.

We’ll also hear from Tyler Kline, he’s a composer and host of the Modern Notebook, a radio program that features work from the great living composers, especially those with underrepresented backgrounds. You can listen to the Modern Notebook on Connecticut Public on Saturdays at 10pm.

GUESTS:

  • Carolyn Kuan: Music Director at the Hartford Symphony Orchestra
  • Tyler Kline: composer and host of the Modern Notebook, a program by PRX, and host of the podcast "Music/Maker"
Hartford Symphony Orchestra musical director Carolyn Kuan talks with Where We Live host Catherine Shen in the WWL studio, May 22, 2024.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Hartford Symphony Orchestra musical director Carolyn Kuan talks with Where We Live host Catherine Shen in the WWL studio, May 22, 2024.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen