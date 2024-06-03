© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

'Not hopeless or helpless': How children's book authors take on climate change

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published June 3, 2024 at 7:34 AM EDT
Illustration by Dr. Lena Champlin for "Coco’s Fire: Changing Climate Anxiety Into Climate Action."
Provided
/
Jeremy D. Wortzel
Illustration by Dr. Lena Champlin for "Coco’s Fire: Changing Climate Anxiety Into Climate Action."

You’re never too young to learn about climate change. Younger Americans are more likely to engage with the issue, according to research on Gen Z and Millennials from Pew.

This hour, we hear from the authors of three children’s books about climate change, and taking action, including UConn sociologist Dr. Phoebe Godfrey, meteorologist Paul Douglas, environmental scientist Lena Champlin, and resident in psychiatry Jeremy Wortzel.

Illustration by Fei Fei for "A North Pole Tale" by Dr. Phoebe Godfrey.
Provided
Illustration by Fei Fei for "The North Pole" by Phoebe Godfrey.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Phoebe Godfrey: Professor in Residence of Sociology, University of Connecticut
  • Dr. Jeremy Wortzel: Co-Author, Coco’s Fire: Changing Climate Anxiety Into Climate Action
  • Dr. Lena Champlin: Co-Author and Illustrator, Coco’s Fire: Changing Climate Anxiety Into Climate Action
  • Paul Douglas: Meteorologist; Author, A Kid's Guide to Saving the Planet: It's not Hopeless and We're Not Helpless

Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired April 25.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

