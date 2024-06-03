'Not hopeless or helpless': How children's book authors take on climate change

You’re never too young to learn about climate change. Younger Americans are more likely to engage with the issue, according to research on Gen Z and Millennials from Pew.

This hour, we hear from the authors of three children’s books about climate change, and taking action, including UConn sociologist Dr. Phoebe Godfrey, meteorologist Paul Douglas, environmental scientist Lena Champlin, and resident in psychiatry Jeremy Wortzel.

Provided Illustration by Fei Fei for "The North Pole" by Phoebe Godfrey.

GUESTS:



Dr. Phoebe Godfrey: Professor in Residence of Sociology, University of Connecticut

Professor in Residence of Sociology, University of Connecticut Dr. Jeremy Wortzel: Co-Author, Coco’s Fire: Changing Climate Anxiety Into Climate Action

Co-Author, Dr. Lena Champlin: Co-Author and Illustrator, Coco’s Fire: Changing Climate Anxiety Into Climate Action

Co-Author and Illustrator, Paul Douglas: Meteorologist; Author, A Kid's Guide to Saving the Planet: It's not Hopeless and We're Not Helpless

Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired April 25.

