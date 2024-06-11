© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Looking ahead to the 2024 hurricane season

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published June 11, 2024 at 7:11 AM EDT
July storms in Vermont caused the Connecticut River to burst its banks, wreaking havoc for Connecticut farmers. A mile from river's shore Francis Whalen's fields was completely submerged. “This is going to take weeks to go down – to even get in there to see how much damage is there,” he said. “Nothing, I think, is salvageable anyhow, at this point.” Damages to Connecticut farms from that flood exceeded $20 million in lost sales.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut has had its share of intense storms, but this year’s hurricane is expected to be even longer and more intensive than ever before.

Today, we talk about what to expect and how to prepare.

Damage from hurricanes doesn’t just happen on the coast. We hear from farmers inland on how they’re preparing.

Got a question about hurricane season?

GUESTS:

  • Juliana Barrett: Extension Educator Emerita, University of Connecticut and the Connecticut Sea Grant College Program
  • Evan Lentz: Assistant Extension Educator of Fruit Production and Department of Plant Science and Landscape Architecture at UConn
  • Rebecca Toms: Communications Coordinator, UConn Extension- Sustainable Food Systems

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
