Shaking up the summer with some (outdoor) Shakespeare
Fools and wise man, come hither! This summer’s day program of Where We Live will dedicate an hour to the master of comedy and tragedy alike, Sir William Shakespeare.
Outdoor productions of William Shakespeare’s plays go back to well…the time of William Shakespeare! And every summer this tradition comes alive on stages across Connecticut.
Today, we talk about Shakespeare in the park, the common and even - the sound! We’re joined by thespians across the state staging productions of this iconic playwright.
GUESTS:
- James Bundy: Dean and Artistic Director of the David Geffen School of Drama and Yale Repertory Theatre
- Laura Sheehen: Co-founder of Capital Classics Theatre Company in Hartford
- Aaron Simms: Managing and Producing Director of Shakespeare on the Sound in Norwalk, Connecticut
Theater companies featured in this broadcast, including summer 2024 productions:
- Shakespeare on the Sound - Norwalk
- June 12- June 30: Romeo and Juliet, Pinkney Park, Rowayton, CT
- Breakdancing Shakespeare - Hartford Stage
- June 17 – July 27: Hartford Stage
- Capital Classics - Hartford
- July 10 – August 4: The Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival will feature two full-length productions of Hamlet and The Taming of the Shrew — outdoors — on the campus of the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford.
- Shakesperience - Litchfield Hills (Washington Depot, CT)
- August 7-11: Romeo and Juliet, River Walk Pavilion, Washington Depot, CT (Free Admission)
- Elm Shakespeare - New Haven
- August 16 – Sunday, Sept 1: Richard III, Edgerton Park, New Haven (Free Admission)
- Oddfellows Playhouse Youth Theatre - Middletown
