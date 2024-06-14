© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live
Where We Live

Shaking up the summer with some (outdoor) Shakespeare

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published June 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Shakespeare bust at Connecticut Public Studio
Shakespeare bust at Connecticut Public Studio
Tess Terrible / Connecticut Public
Actor Kiera Sheehan performs as Lady Macbeth during a summer evening production of Macbeth by the Capital Classics Theater Company at Saint Joseph University in West Hartford.
Actor Kiera Sheehan performs as Lady MacBeth during a summer evening production of Macbeth by the Capital Classics Theater Company at Saint Joseph University in West Hartford.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Bill De Kine shows Quinn, Sofia and DeAngelo as Rosalind (disguised as a man), Celia and Orlando in As You Like It
Bill De Kine shows Quinn, Sofia and DeAngelo as Rosalind (disguised as a man), Celia and Orlando in As You Like It
Oddfellows Playhouse / Oddfellows Playhouse

Fools and wise man, come hither! This summer’s day program of Where We Live will dedicate an hour to the master of comedy and tragedy alike, Sir William Shakespeare.

Outdoor productions of William Shakespeare’s plays go back to well…the time of William Shakespeare! And every summer this tradition comes alive on stages across Connecticut.

Today, we talk about Shakespeare in the park, the common and even - the sound! We’re joined by thespians across the state staging productions of this iconic playwright. 

GUESTS:

Theater companies featured in this broadcast, including summer 2024 productions:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
