From Trump's rally to Hartford's Asylum Hill, tackling gun violence as a public health crisis

More than 200 Americans visit the emergency department for nonfatal firearm injuries each day. That now includesformer president Donald Trump who was shot in his right ear at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend and brought to the hospital.

Today, we talk about gun violence as a public health crisis. The U.S. Surgeon General recently published a health advisory on the far-reaching consequences of firearm violence. The divide on how to respond to gun violence is deeply polarizing. But seeing it through a public lens perspective could change the conversation. And it can also bring new solutions.

Today, surviving parents of gun violence victims join us and we also hear from James Dodington, Medical Director at the Center for Injury and Violence Prevention at Yale New Haven Health.

Mark Barden is the co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise. He lost his son Daniel in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. We hear from him.

Reverend Sam Saylor lost his son Shane Oliver to gun violence in October 2012.In April 2023, Shane’s daughter and Reverend Saylor’s granddaughter Sec’ret Pierce was killed by a drive-by shooting in Hartford. She was only 12 years old. He joins us as well.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Mark Barden, Co-Founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Action Fund.

Dr. James Dodington: Medical Director at the Center for Injury and Violence Prevention and Associate Professor of Yale School of Medicine

Mark Barden: co-founder and co-CEO of Sandy Hook Promise

Reverend Sam Saylor: community activist



