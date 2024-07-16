© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

From Trump's rally to Hartford's Asylum Hill, tackling gun violence as a public health crisis

By Tess Terrible,
Sujata Srinivasan
Published July 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
FILE, 2023: Rev. Sam Saylor, Se'Cret Pierce's grandfather, struggled to speak during a vigil on Huntington Street in Hartford where 12 year-old Pierce was killed in a drive by shooting. "No one plans for the death of a twelve year old," he said.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE, 2023: Rev. Sam Saylor, Se'Cret Pierce's grandfather, struggled to speak during a vigil on Huntington Street in Hartford where 12 year-old Pierce was killed in a drive by shooting. "No one plans for the death of a twelve year old," he said.

More than 200 Americans visit the emergency department for nonfatal firearm injuries each day. That now includesformer president Donald Trump who was shot in his right ear at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend and brought to the hospital.

Today, we talk about gun violence as a public health crisis. The U.S. Surgeon General recently published a health advisory on the far-reaching consequences of firearm violence. The divide on how to respond to gun violence is deeply polarizing. But seeing it through a public lens perspective could change the conversation. And it can also bring new solutions.

Today, surviving parents of gun violence victims join us and we also hear from James Dodington, Medical Director at the Center for Injury and Violence Prevention at Yale New Haven Health.

Mark Barden is the co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise. He lost his son Daniel in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. We hear from him.

Reverend Sam Saylor lost his son Shane Oliver to gun violence in October 2012.In April 2023, Shane’s daughter and Reverend Saylor’s granddaughter Sec’ret Pierce was killed by a drive-by shooting in Hartford. She was only 12 years old. He joins us as well.

Mark Barden, Co-Founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Action Fund.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Mark Barden, Co-Founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Action Fund.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. James Dodington: Medical Director at the Center for Injury and Violence Prevention and Associate Professor of Yale School of Medicine
  • Mark Barden: co-founder and co-CEO of Sandy Hook Promise
  • Reverend Sam Saylor: community activist

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
