CT state and city poet laureates have their 'boots on the ground' in poetry

Poet laureates do a lot more than write poetry.

Since 1985, Connecticut state poet laureates have worked to promote the literary arts and poetry throughout the Nutmeg state, visiting schools, performing spoken word and passing on poetry to the next generation of writers.

There is no straight path to this position. Some of our guests today have been writing poetry all their lives. Others got bitten by the poetry bug a little later.

Today, three poet laureates from around our state join us in the studio.

