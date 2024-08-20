The four-day work week might be here sooner than you think

More workers than ever are working a hybrid work schedule - part time in the office and part time at home. According to a Gallup Poll, nearly 40% of hybrid workers can set their own schedule.

Yet burnout feels more apparent than ever before.

Many offices are searching to find solutions to provide better work-life balance including the four day work week. Today, we revisit this topic and explore others that claim to give employees more of their time back.

And we want to hear from you. What’s your schedule like in the office these days? Would you rather work a four day week?

GUESTS:



Alex Soojung-Kim Pang: Director of Research and Innovation at 4-Day Week Global

Director of Research and Innovation at 4-Day Week Global Lynne C Vincent: Associate Professor of Management, Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University

Associate Professor of Management, Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University Robert C. Bird: Professor of Business Law, School of Business at University of Connecticut



Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify , Amazon Music , TuneIn , Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired April 30, 2024.