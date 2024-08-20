© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

The four-day work week might be here sooner than you think

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published August 20, 2024 at 5:56 AM EDT
More workers than ever are working a hybrid work schedule - part time in the office and part time at home. According to a Gallup Poll, nearly 40% of hybrid workers can set their own schedule.

Yet burnout feels more apparent than ever before.

Many offices are searching to find solutions to provide better work-life balance including the four day work week. Today, we revisit this topic and explore others that claim to give employees more of their time back.

And we want to hear from you. What’s your schedule like in the office these days? Would you rather work a four day week?

GUESTS:

  • Alex Soojung-Kim Pang: Director of Research and Innovation at 4-Day Week Global
  • Lynne C Vincent: Associate Professor of Management, Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University
  • Robert C. Bird: Professor of Business Law, School of Business at University of Connecticut

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired April 30, 2024.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
