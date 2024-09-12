Protecting yourself from EEE and COVID, plus an update on Long COVID

It might not feel like it today, but cooler weather is coming. This often means more time spent indoors, and an uptick in contagious diseases such as the flu, the common cold, and yes, COVID-19.

Today, we’ll talk about what you need to know to protect yourself and your family this year. The new COVID-19 booster is available. But deciding when you should vaccinate - that’s a case by case basis.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) is a rare illness that is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Just this week, more mosquitoes tested positive for EEE in Farmington and Manchester. A New Hampshire resident died from this virus in late August. We hear what you need to know about protecting yourself and your family.

An estimated 17 million adults in the nation have long COVID. We’ll get updates on Long COVID and hear from a patient.

Dr. Ulysses Wu: Chief Epidemiologist at Hartford Healthcare

Chief Epidemiologist at Hartford Healthcare Emily Taylor: President & CEO of Solve M.E./CFS Initiative

President & CEO of Solve M.E./CFS Initiative Professor Richard Gard: Retired Professor of Yale School of Music retired and St Thomas More chapel at Yale