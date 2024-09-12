© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Protecting yourself from EEE and COVID, plus an update on Long COVID

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published September 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a feeding female Anopheles funestus mosquito.
James Gathany
/
CDC via AP
This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a feeding female Anopheles funestus mosquito.

It might not feel like it today, but cooler weather is coming. This often means more time spent indoors, and an uptick in contagious diseases such as the flu, the common cold, and yes, COVID-19.

Today, we’ll talk about what you need to know to protect yourself and your family this year. The new COVID-19 booster is available. But deciding when you should vaccinate - that’s a case by case basis.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) is a rare illness that is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Just this week, more mosquitoes tested positive for EEE in Farmington and Manchester. A New Hampshire resident died from this virus in late August. We hear what you need to know about protecting yourself and your family.

An estimated 17 million adults in the nation have long COVID. We’ll get updates on Long COVID and hear from a patient.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Ulysses Wu: Chief Epidemiologist at Hartford Healthcare
  • Emily Taylor: President & CEO of Solve M.E./CFS Initiative
  • Professor Richard Gard: Retired Professor of Yale School of Music retired and St Thomas More chapel at Yale

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen