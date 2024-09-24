© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

How zoning shapes our world with Sara Bronin

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published September 24, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Sara Bronin, author of 'Key to the City: How Zoning Shapes Our World,' being interviewed for the Connecticut Public documentary 'Fighting for Home.'
Screen grab from 'Fighting for Home'
/
Connecticut Public
Sara Bronin, author of Key to the City: How Zoning Shapes Our World, in the Connecticut Public documentary Fighting for Home.

Architect and attorney Sara Bronin chaired the Hartford Planning and Zoning Commission for seven years. Connecticut listeners might know her from her work with DesegregateCT, a statewide coalition pushing for zoning reform in our state.

Her new book, Key to the City: How Zoning Shapes Our World, goes beyond Hartford and examines how zoning molds cities and communities across the nation.

Zoning isn’t just about housing; it touches every aspect of our lives, including our physical and emotional health. Better zoning starts with better data about zoning. There are thousands of different zoning codes, and Sara is working to log them all through the National Zoning Atlas.

She currently serves as the 12th chair of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.

GUEST:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
