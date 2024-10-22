Low literacy skills are more common than you think: One student shares his story

James White entered the Connecticut school system at age 7. Although he would go on to graduate high school and run a small business, he found himself struggling. He had to ask friends and family members for help with paperwork. Writing and reading was a challenge. But then he found the Literacy Volunteers of Greater Hartford and started taking classes.

Many adults struggle with reading comprehension, and writing. There are approximately 48 million adults in the United States that cannot read above a third grade level. Today, we take a look at literacy education in Connecticut and beyond.

There are many areas of literacy, including media literacy. If you hear the term media literacy, you might think of news, social media, or even yes, election ads and political messaging. But media literacy is starting to encompass a lot of other mediums including artificial intelligence. We learn about expanding media literacy education.

James White: Student taking courses at the Literacy Volunteers of Greater Hartford

Steve Morris: Executive Director for the Literacy Volunteers of Greater Hartford

Executive Director for the Literacy Volunteers of Greater Hartford Michelle Ciulla Lipkin: Executive Director of the National Association for Media Literacy Education