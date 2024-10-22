© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Low literacy skills are more common than you think: One student shares his story

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 22, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
James White entered the Connecticut school system at age 7. Although he would go on to graduate high school and run a small business, he found himself struggling. He had to ask friends and family members for help with paperwork. Writing and reading was a challenge. But then he found the Literacy Volunteers of Greater Hartford and started taking classes.

Many adults struggle with reading comprehension, and writing. There are approximately 48 million adults in the United States that cannot read above a third grade level. Today, we take a look at literacy education in Connecticut and beyond.

There are many areas of literacy, including media literacy. If you hear the term media literacy, you might think of news, social media, or even yes, election ads and political messaging. But media literacy is starting to encompass a lot of other mediums including artificial intelligence. We learn about expanding media literacy education.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
