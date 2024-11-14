Addressing student loneliness and isolation on college campuses

Traditionally, college campuses are epicenters of activity, connection, and engagement. So why are students feeling so isolated?

39% of students have reported feeling lonely. Loneliness remains an ongoing health crisis throughout the nation. United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has raised concerns about loneliness, sharing that a lack of connection can increase the risk for premature death.

Today, we take a look at loneliness and isolation in the university setting, and hear how some colleges are working to address it. We also hear from students and learn about how they have addressed loneliness in their lives.

1 of 4 — Image 4.png Photos from the student project Home by Sundown. Krista Mitchell, a student at UConn captured photographs of her hometown to capture the overwhelming isolation she once felt. Krista Mitchell / ( https://creativekrista.com/ 2 of 4 — Image 2.png Photos from the student project Home by Sundown. Krista Mitchell, a student at UConn captured photographs of her hometown to capture the overwhelming isolation she once felt. Krista Mitchell / ( https://creativekrista.com/ 3 of 4 — Image 3.png Photos from the student project Home by Sundown. Krista Mitchell, a student at UConn captured photographs of her hometown to capture the overwhelming isolation she once felt. Krista Mitchell / ( https://creativekrista.com/ 4 of 4 — Image 1.png Photos from the student project Home by Sundown. Krista Mitchell, a student at UConn captured photographs of her hometown to capture the overwhelming isolation she once felt. Krista Mitchell / ( https://creativekrista.com/

GUESTS:



Nick Pinkerton: Associate Dean of Counseling Services and Wellbeing at Southern Connecticut State University

Associate Dean of Counseling Services and Wellbeing at Southern Connecticut State University Alex Kafka: Senior Editor, at The Chronicle of Higher Education and author of the report Overcoming Student Loneliness

Senior Editor, at The Chronicle of Higher Education and author of the report Overcoming Student Loneliness Krista Mitchell: Senior at University of Connecticut

Senior at University of Connecticut Bonnibel Lilith Rampertab: sophomore at University of Connecticut