© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Addressing student loneliness and isolation on college campuses

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published November 14, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
Loneliness can bring long term health consequences. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy equated “the mortality impact of being socially disconnected is similar to that caused by smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.”
Gabriel Pevide
/
E+ via Getty Images
Loneliness can bring long term health consequences. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy equated “the mortality impact of being socially disconnected is similar to that caused by smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.”

Traditionally, college campuses are epicenters of activity, connection, and engagement. So why are students feeling so isolated?

39% of students have reported feeling lonely. Loneliness remains an ongoing health crisis throughout the nation. United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has raised concerns about loneliness, sharing that a lack of connection can increase the risk for premature death.

Today, we take a look at loneliness and isolation in the university setting, and hear how some colleges are working to address it. We also hear from students and learn about how they have addressed loneliness in their lives.

Photos from the student project Home by Sundown. Krista Mitchell, a student at UConn captured photographs of her hometown to capture the overwhelming isolation she once felt.
1 of 4  — Image 4.png
Photos from the student project Home by Sundown. Krista Mitchell, a student at UConn captured photographs of her hometown to capture the overwhelming isolation she once felt.
Krista Mitchell / (https://creativekrista.com/
Photos from the student project Home by Sundown. Krista Mitchell, a student at UConn captured photographs of her hometown to capture the overwhelming isolation she once felt.
2 of 4  — Image 2.png
Photos from the student project Home by Sundown. Krista Mitchell, a student at UConn captured photographs of her hometown to capture the overwhelming isolation she once felt.
Krista Mitchell / (https://creativekrista.com/
Photos from the student project Home by Sundown. Krista Mitchell, a student at UConn captured photographs of her hometown to capture the overwhelming isolation she once felt.
3 of 4  — Image 3.png
Photos from the student project Home by Sundown. Krista Mitchell, a student at UConn captured photographs of her hometown to capture the overwhelming isolation she once felt.
Krista Mitchell / (https://creativekrista.com/
Photos from the student project Home by Sundown. Krista Mitchell, a student at UConn captured photographs of her hometown to capture the overwhelming isolation she once felt.
4 of 4  — Image 1.png
Photos from the student project Home by Sundown. Krista Mitchell, a student at UConn captured photographs of her hometown to capture the overwhelming isolation she once felt.
Krista Mitchell / (https://creativekrista.com/

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen