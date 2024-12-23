© 2024 Connecticut Public

Local author and pilot on diversity in aviation and her path to flight

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published December 23, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
As the author of the children’s book My Mama is a Pilot, Saba Shahid says she wants children to feel “represented and valued” through her stories.

Only 1% of commercial airline pilots are women of color. And Saba Shahid’s path to becoming a pilot is a little bit different than most. It actually started as a pandemic hobby!

Saba Shahid is this year’s recipient of the Girl Scouts Legacy of Leadership Award. She joins us for the hour to talk about her remarkable career, and her work as a Lifetime Girl Scout.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

This episode originally aired September 17, 2024.

