Author Scott Shigeoka on getting curious about curiosity

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published January 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Author Scott Shigeoka has spent a lot of time being curious about curiosity. It started with a trip across the country, meeting people with very different views than him and finding ways to build connections across political lines.

In his book Seek: How Curiosity can Transform Your Life and Change the World, Scott describes ways to bring curiosity to our lives and our relationships.

There’s many ways to build curiosity. It may even be contagious! But there are also several deterrents to curiosity, or curiosity killers. But becoming more curious could start with challenging our own thinking.

GUEST:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
