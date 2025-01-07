Author Scott Shigeoka on getting curious about curiosity

Author Scott Shigeoka has spent a lot of time being curious about curiosity. It started with a trip across the country, meeting people with very different views than him and finding ways to build connections across political lines.

In his book Seek: How Curiosity can Transform Your Life and Change the World, Scott describes ways to bring curiosity to our lives and our relationships.

There’s many ways to build curiosity. It may even be contagious! But there are also several deterrents to curiosity, or curiosity killers. But becoming more curious could start with challenging our own thinking.

GUEST:



Scott Shigeoka: author of Seek: How Curiosity can Transform Your Life and Change the World