© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Thinking of eloping? One Connecticut couple shares their story

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published February 18, 2025 at 7:30 AM EST
Kim and Rachel Moran
S. Geis Photography
/
Provided
Kim and Rachel Moran

The average cost of a wedding in Connecticut is nearly $35,000.

Many couples are changing the way they get married, some opting for a small or “micro” wedding with only a few close friends and family members. And others are deciding to elope.

But the decision to elope isn’t always tied to wanting to avoid the price tag of a big wedding.

Today, we hear from one couple who recently eloped at the start of the year.

And if you are thinking about elopement, or maybe already tied the knot in this way, we want to hear from you!

K. Hannermann Photography
Rachel and Kim Moran on their wedding day holding hands over their unity candle

GUESTS:

Additional voices featured in this hour:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen