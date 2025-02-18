Thinking of eloping? One Connecticut couple shares their story

The average cost of a wedding in Connecticut is nearly $35,000.

Many couples are changing the way they get married, some opting for a small or “micro” wedding with only a few close friends and family members. And others are deciding to elope.

But the decision to elope isn’t always tied to wanting to avoid the price tag of a big wedding.

Today, we hear from one couple who recently eloped at the start of the year.

And if you are thinking about elopement, or maybe already tied the knot in this way, we want to hear from you!

K. Hannermann Photography Rachel and Kim Moran on their wedding day holding hands over their unity candle

GUESTS:



Kim Moran: artist and postal worker

artist and postal worker Rachel Moran: Graduate Intern of the Arthur L. Johnson Unity Wing Pride Center at Eastern Connecticut State University

Graduate Intern of the Arthur L. Johnson Unity Wing Pride Center at Eastern Connecticut State University Emma Thurgood: Elopement photographer, videographer and planner

Additional voices featured in this hour:

