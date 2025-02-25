© 2025 Connecticut Public

More than 1,000 medical facilities in Ukraine are decimated. Who is caring for the wounded?

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published February 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
A man climbs out of the rubble of his house in the aftermath of Russian shelling in the city of Kostiantynivka, Ukraine, on February 11, 2025.
Diego Herrera Carcedo
/
Anadolu via Getty Images
A man climbs out of the rubble of his house in the aftermath of Russian shelling in the city of Kostiantynivka, Ukraine, on February 11, 2025.

Three years after Russia invaded Ukraine, the war continues on and millions are facing dire humanitarian needs.

Despite prior support from the United States that included billions of dollars in aid, President Donald Trump has now falsely accused Ukraine of starting the war, and called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a dictator.

Today, we hear from Doctors United for Ukraine, a nonprofit working to train Ukrainian physicians, and equip them with the skills and expertise to address traumatic injuries in this region.

We’ll also hear an update from the Yale Humanitarian Lab.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
