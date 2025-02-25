More than 1,000 medical facilities in Ukraine are decimated. Who is caring for the wounded?

Three years after Russia invaded Ukraine, the war continues on and millions are facing dire humanitarian needs.

Despite prior support from the United States that included billions of dollars in aid, President Donald Trump has now falsely accused Ukraine of starting the war, and called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a dictator.

Today, we hear from Doctors United for Ukraine, a nonprofit working to train Ukrainian physicians, and equip them with the skills and expertise to address traumatic injuries in this region.

We’ll also hear an update from the Yale Humanitarian Lab.

GUESTS:

