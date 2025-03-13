Health experts warn about future pandemics: Are we prepared?

This season alone, there have been over 30,000 COVID-19 cases in Connecticut. That’s according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

Measles is on the rise across the United States, and the CDC is monitoring H5 bird flu activity as well.

Is it time to start preparing for the next global pandemic?

Last year, the World Health Organization published a checklist to help nations update their pandemic preparedness plans .

Today, physicians across our state join us to talk about what we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, and how to prepare for the next one.

GUESTS:



Dr. Ulysses Wu: Chief Epidemiologist at Hartford Healthcare

Chief Epidemiologist at Hartford Healthcare Dr. Megan Ranney: Dean of Yale School of Public Health and Professor of Emergency Medicine