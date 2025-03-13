© 2025 Connecticut Public

Health experts warn about future pandemics: Are we prepared?

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published March 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
FILE: Clinical staff members in the hot zone complete the registration of patients in their cars at Saint Francis Hospital & Medical Center drive-through mobile center before the COVID-19 test is administered on March 18, 2020 in Hartford, Connecticut.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Clinical staff members in the hot zone complete the registration of patients in their cars at Saint Francis Hospital & Medical Center drive-through mobile center before the COVID-19 test is administered on March 18, 2020 in Hartford, Connecticut.

This season alone, there have been over 30,000 COVID-19 cases in Connecticut. That’s according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

Measles is on the rise across the United States, and the CDC is monitoring H5 bird flu activity as well.

Is it time to start preparing for the next global pandemic?

Last year, the World Health Organization published a checklist to help nations update their pandemic preparedness plans.

Today, physicians across our state join us to talk about what we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, and how to prepare for the next one.

GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
