Where We Live

Ramadan: It's not just about fasting

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published March 27, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
FILE: A Muslim woman prays on Laylat al-Qadr, the Night of Destiny when the holy Koran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad, during Ramadan at the shrine of Imam Abbas in Karbala on March 23, 2025.
AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP
/
Getty Images
FILE: A Muslim woman prays on Laylat al-Qadr, the Night of Destiny when the holy Koran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad, during Ramadan at the shrine of Imam Abbas in Karbala on March 23, 2025.

For Muslims, Ramadan is the holiest month of the year. It’s marked by fasting, prayer and renewing one’s devotion to the faith. Here in Connecticut, institutions around the state are marking this holy time with a variety of celebrations.

But throughout the world, Islamophobia is on the rise. Earlier this month in Waterbury, two young girls celebrating Ramadan were attacked by fellow students. During the attack, their hijabs were ripped off.

Today, we hear what can be done to better support the Islamic community and dive deeper into this holy time.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
Catherine Shen