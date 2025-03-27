Ramadan: It's not just about fasting

For Muslims, Ramadan is the holiest month of the year. It’s marked by fasting, prayer and renewing one’s devotion to the faith. Here in Connecticut, institutions around the state are marking this holy time with a variety of celebrations.

But throughout the world, Islamophobia is on the rise. Earlier this month in Waterbury, two young girls celebrating Ramadan were attacked by fellow students. During the attack, their hijabs were ripped off.

Today, we hear what can be done to better support the Islamic community and dive deeper into this holy time.

GUESTS:

