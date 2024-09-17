Local author and pilot on diversity in aviation and her path to flight

As the author of the children’s book My Mama is a Pilot, Saba Shahid says she wants children to feel “represented and valued” through her stories.

Only 1% of commercial airline pilots are women of color. And Saba Shahid’s path to becoming a pilot is a little bit different than most. It actually started as a pandemic hobby!

Saba Shahid is this year’s recipient of the Girl Scouts Legacy of Leadership Award. She joins us for the hour to talk about her remarkable career, and her work as a Lifetime Girl Scout.

GUESTS:



Saba Shahid: Author, pilot, and recipient of this years Girl Scouts of Connecticut 2024 Legacy of Leadership Award

Author, pilot, and recipient of this years Girl Scouts of Connecticut 2024 Legacy of Leadership Award Elicia Pegues Spearman: CEO of the Girl Scouts of Connecticut

CEO of the Girl Scouts of Connecticut Stephanie Abrams: President & CEO of the New England Air Museum