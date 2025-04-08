Gardening for community, connection and wellness

It’s time to shake off the winter blues and dive into spring - spring gardening to be more specific!

Today, horticulturist and host of All Things Gardening, Charlie Nardozzi joins us for the hour to answer our gardening questions and yours.

Plus, we hear from those bringing gardening, farming and fresh local goods from produce to honey, to every neighborhood across Connecticut, and using gardening as a way to connect.

Whether you're a first time gardener, or master of the soil, you won’t want to miss this hour.

Learn more about the Urban Green and Community Grant here.

Charlie Nardozzi: horticulturist and All Things Gardening host on Vermont Public Radio

Jonathón Savage: Executive Director of Gather New Haven

Executive Director of Gather New Haven Diana Martinez: Agriculture Director at Chicks Ahoy Farm