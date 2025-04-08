© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Gardening for community, connection and wellness

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published April 8, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
It’s time to shake off the winter blues and dive into spring - spring gardening to be more specific!

Today, horticulturist and host of All Things Gardening, Charlie Nardozzi joins us for the hour to answer our gardening questions and yours.

Plus, we hear from those bringing gardening, farming and fresh local goods from produce to honey, to every neighborhood across Connecticut, and using gardening as a way to connect.

Whether you're a first time gardener, or master of the soil, you won’t want to miss this hour.

Learn more about the Urban Green and Community Grant here.

GUESTS:

  • Charlie Nardozzi: horticulturist and All Things Gardening host on Vermont Public Radio
  • Jonathón Savage: Executive Director of Gather New Haven
  • Diana Martinez: Agriculture Director at Chicks Ahoy Farm

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live.
