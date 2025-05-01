Comedian Sheng Wang on plants, standup and humility

Comedian Sheng Wang does not perform comedy that punches down; making jokes about those with less power and privilege.

The child of Taiwanese immigrants refuses to make jokes about the Asian American diaspora, but does include stories about his family in his standup.

Sheng joined us to talk about his 20 year career, his first comedy special on Netflix and connecting with audiences through humility and kindness.

Learn more about his Connecticut performance here.

GUEST:



Sheng Wang: Comedian, actor and writer