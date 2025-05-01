© 2025 Connecticut Public

Comedian Sheng Wang on plants, standup and humility

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published May 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Sheng Wang performs onstage at Comedians You Should and Will Know Live during New York Magazine's Vulture Festival 2022 at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
1 of 4  — New York Magazine's Vulture Festival 2022 - Day 2
Sheng Wang performs onstage at Comedians You Should and Will Know Live during New York Magazine's Vulture Festival 2022 at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Charley Gallay / Getty Images
Comedian Sheng Wang performs at Keep It Clean Live Comedy To Benefit Waterkeeper Alliance on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
2 of 4  — Keep It Clean Live Comedy To Benefit Waterkeeper Alliance
Comedian Sheng Wang performs at Keep It Clean Live Comedy To Benefit Waterkeeper Alliance on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Joshua Blanchard / Waterkeeper Alliance / Getty Images
Comedian Sheng Wang performs at The Ice House Comedy Club on August 22, 2024 in Pasadena, California.
3 of 4  — Standup Comedy at The Ice House Comedy Club
Comedian Sheng Wang performs at The Ice House Comedy Club on August 22, 2024 in Pasadena, California.
Michael S. Schwartz / Getty Images
Comedian Sheng Wang performs at Central Park SummerStage on June 29, 2011 in New York City.
4 of 4  — SummerStage 2011 Presents Comedy Central Park Starring Jim Gaffigan With John Pinette.
Comedian Sheng Wang performs at Central Park SummerStage on June 29, 2011 in New York City.
Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage / Getty Images

Comedian Sheng Wang does not perform comedy that punches down; making jokes about those with less power and privilege.

The child of Taiwanese immigrants refuses to make jokes about the Asian American diaspora, but does include stories about his family in his standup.

Sheng joined us to talk about his 20 year career, his first comedy special on Netflix and connecting with audiences through humility and kindness.

Learn more about his Connecticut performance here.

GUEST:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen