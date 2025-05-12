Immigrant rights advocates mobilize following reports of detentions

After recent reports of detentions across New England, Connecticut activists are stepping up to protect immigrants.

They’re finding creative ways to help people understand their rights and prepare for encounters with ICE, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

This hour, we uncover how these efforts are making a difference.

And later, we look at a scam targeting Connecticut’s immigrant community – the Notario Fraud. We hear how to spot it and where to turn for help if you or someone you know is caught in its grip.

GUESTS:



Daniela Doncel : Latino Communities Reporter, Connecticut Public

: Latino Communities Reporter, Sheila Hayre : Clinical Professor of Law, Quinnipiac University

: Clinical Professor of Law, Catherine Blinder : Chief Education and Outreach Officer, State's Department of Consumer Protection

If you have questions about your rights, here are the resources our guests mentioned during today's show:

