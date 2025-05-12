© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Immigrant rights advocates mobilize following reports of detentions

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published May 12, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: Citizens and community leaders gather at City Hall and march on the capitol building to protest ICE activities, support immigrant rights, and demand the protection of the Trust Act on March 3, 2025.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Citizens and community leaders gather at City Hall and march on the capitol building to protest ICE activities, support immigrant rights, and demand the protection of the Trust Act on March 3, 2025.

After recent reports of detentions across New England, Connecticut activists are stepping up to protect immigrants.

They’re finding creative ways to help people understand their rights and prepare for encounters with ICE, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

This hour, we uncover how these efforts are making a difference.

And later, we look at a scam targeting Connecticut’s immigrant community – the Notario Fraud. We hear how to spot it and where to turn for help if you or someone you know is caught in its grip.

GUESTS:

If you have questions about your rights, here are the resources our guests mentioned during today's show:

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.'
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live.
See stories by Catherine Shen