The fight for funding: What’s next for Connecticut’s libraries and museums?

President Trump recently attempted to eliminate the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the agency that distributes federal funds to libraries and museums across the country.

Connecticut was one of just three states to lose its federal grant for public libraries, totaling over $2 million.

A judge blocked the move last week, but big questions remain.

This hour, we ask: What does this mean for our local libraries and museums? Is future funding safe? And what role do these institutions play in our communities today?

