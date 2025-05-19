© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

The fight for funding: What’s next for Connecticut’s libraries and museums?

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published May 19, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: Meghana Pai reads a book to her 2-year-old son Naman Nayak at the reopening of the Hartford Public Library's downtown branch. She said they live nearby and have been waiting a long time to be able to access the library. "It's especially helpful for the winter time," she said. "To learn new skills, make friends, get the stepping stones for learning."
FILE: Meghana Pai reads a book to her 2-year-old son Naman Nayak at the reopening of the Hartford Public Library’s downtown branch. She said they live nearby and have been waiting a long time to be able to access the library. “It’s especially helpful for the winter time,” she said. “To learn new skills, make friends, get the stepping stones for learning.”

President Trump recently attempted to eliminate the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the agency that distributes federal funds to libraries and museums across the country.

Connecticut was one of just three states to lose its federal grant for public libraries, totaling over $2 million.

A judge blocked the move last week, but big questions remain.

This hour, we ask: What does this mean for our local libraries and museums? Is future funding safe? And what role do these institutions play in our communities today?

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
