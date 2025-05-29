© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

What's happening to men? A look at men's health in Connecticut

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published May 29, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
A man runs along the coast of La Jolla at sunset on December 13, 2024 in San Diego, California.
Kevin Carter
/
Getty Images


It might sound like a cliche, but men in the U.S. are not going to the doctor, and their physical and mental health is suffering.

A recent survey from the Cleveland Clinic found that nearly 40% of Gen Z men didn’t have a primary care doctor.

And the life expectancy gap between men and women is widening. That’s according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Today, we talk with physicians about the state of men’s health and what they’re learning from their male patients.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen