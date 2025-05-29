What's happening to men? A look at men's health in Connecticut

It might sound like a cliche, but men in the U.S. are not going to the doctor, and their physical and mental health is suffering.

A recent survey from the Cleveland Clinic found that nearly 40% of Gen Z men didn’t have a primary care doctor.

And the life expectancy gap between men and women is widening. That’s according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Today, we talk with physicians about the state of men’s health and what they’re learning from their male patients.

GUESTS:



Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.