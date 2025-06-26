This scientist believes creativity is a skill you can learn

When you think of creativity, you might think of aha moments, sudden bursts of inspiration, and perhaps the dreaded writer’s block!

But creativity isn’t a skill limited to those working in the arts.

Author and researcher Zorona Ivecvic Pringle says that creativity is a trait that can build slowly and steadily over time.

Provided by Author Zorana Ivcevic Pringle, Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist at the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence. Author of The Creativity Choice: The Science of Making Decisions to Turn Ideas into Action.

Today, she joins us for the hour to talk about the science behind creativity and innovation and ways to explore these skills in everyday life.

GUEST:

