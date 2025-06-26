© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

This scientist believes creativity is a skill you can learn

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published June 26, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Exploring bright and colorful moment.
When you think of creativity, you might think of aha moments, sudden bursts of inspiration, and perhaps the dreaded writer’s block!

But creativity isn’t a skill limited to those working in the arts.

Author and researcher Zorona Ivecvic Pringle says that creativity is a trait that can build slowly and steadily over time.

Zorana Ivcevic Pringle, Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist at the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence. Author of The Creativity Choice: The Science of Making Decisions to Turn Ideas into Action.
Today, she joins us for the hour to talk about the science behind creativity and innovation and ways to explore these skills in everyday life.

GUEST:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen