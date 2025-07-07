© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

What the end of the Digital Equity Act means for Connecticut residents

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published July 7, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
As more and more of our daily life moves online, digital access has become essential.

But not everyone has the skills, or the tools, needed to keep up in a digital age.

The Digital Equity Act was designed to help close the gap. But recent funding cuts by President Trump have stalled that progress.

This hour, we explore how those cuts are affecting communities in Connecticut and beyond. We’ll hear how local institutions – like libraries – are working to keep people connected despite the challenges.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
