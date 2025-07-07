What the end of the Digital Equity Act means for Connecticut residents

As more and more of our daily life moves online, digital access has become essential.

But not everyone has the skills, or the tools, needed to keep up in a digital age.

The Digital Equity Act was designed to help close the gap. But recent funding cuts by President Trump have stalled that progress.

This hour, we explore how those cuts are affecting communities in Connecticut and beyond. We’ll hear how local institutions – like libraries – are working to keep people connected despite the challenges.

GUESTS:



P.R. Lockhart : Economic Development Reporter, CT Mirror

: Economic Development Reporter, Bonnie Solberg: Director of Public Services, Hartford Public Library

Bridget Quinn: President and Chief Executive Officer, Hartford Public Library

Dr. Elena Forzani: director of the Literacy Education and Reading Education programs and an assistant professor, Boston University

