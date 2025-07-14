This summer, Connecticut artists give Shakespeare a remix
Shakespeare’s plays have been performed for over 400 years, but artists are still finding bold new ways to bring them to life.
This hour, we’re joined by creatives behind two inventive productions hitting Connecticut stages this summer: one blends breakdancing with Hamlet, the other infuses A Midsummer Night’s Dream with the vibrant energy of Bollywood.
We explore why these centuries-old stories continue to resonate, and how modern reinterpretations keep them relevant.
GUESTS:
- Nina Pinchin: Director of Breakdancing Shakespeare, The Hartford Stage
- Brandon Couloute: Choreographer of Breakdancing Shakespeare, The Hartford Stage
- Rebecca Goodheart: Producing Artistic Director, Elm Shakespeare Company
- Deshik Vansadia: artistic director, The Shakespeare Co. of India
