This summer, Connecticut artists give Shakespeare a remix

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published July 14, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: Actor Kiera Sheehan performs as Lady MacBeth during a summer evening production of Macbeth by the Capital Classics Theater Company at Saint Joseph University in West Hartford, July 28, 2023.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Actor Kiera Sheehan performs as Lady MacBeth during a summer evening production of Macbeth by the Capital Classics Theater Company at Saint Joseph University in West Hartford, July 28, 2023.

Shakespeare’s plays have been performed for over 400 years, but artists are still finding bold new ways to bring them to life.

This hour, we’re joined by creatives behind two inventive productions hitting Connecticut stages this summer: one blends breakdancing with Hamlet, the other infuses A Midsummer Night’s Dream with the vibrant energy of Bollywood.

We explore why these centuries-old stories continue to resonate, and how modern reinterpretations keep them relevant.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
