Where We Live

CT doctors react to CDC's changing pediatric vaccine recommendations

By Sujata Srinivasan,
Catherine Shen
Published December 9, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
FILE: Dr. Manisha Juthani, Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner at the Burgdorf Health Center on October 8, 2025.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Dr. Manisha Juthani, Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner at the Burgdorf Health Center on October 8, 2025.

Changing federal guidance on vaccines has Connecticut health officials in an uproar.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine committee recently altered long-standing guidance on how newborns are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, doctors say more patients fear vaccine side effects, which doctors are addressing on a case-by-case basis during consultations. Public health experts are concerned that fear and confusion could bring back diseases that the U.S. had forgotten.

We’ll dig into the history of vaccines in America, check in with Connecticut doctors and ask the state's top public health official what's next.

Guests:

  • Jason L Schwartz: associate professor at the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Yale School of Public Health; associate Professor in the History of Medicine, Yale University.
  • Dr. Manisha Juthani: commissioner, Connecticut Department of Public Health
  • Dr. David Banach: head of infection prevention at UConn Health

Where We Live
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
