CT doctors react to CDC's changing pediatric vaccine recommendations

Changing federal guidance on vaccines has Connecticut health officials in an uproar.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine committee recently altered long-standing guidance on how newborns are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, doctors say more patients fear vaccine side effects, which doctors are addressing on a case-by-case basis during consultations. Public health experts are concerned that fear and confusion could bring back diseases that the U.S. had forgotten.

We’ll dig into the history of vaccines in America, check in with Connecticut doctors and ask the state's top public health official what's next.

Guests:



Jason L Schwartz: associate professor at the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Yale School of Public Health; associate Professor in the History of Medicine, Yale University.

Dr. Manisha Juthani: commissioner, Connecticut Department of Public Health

Dr. David Banach: head of infection prevention at UConn Health

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.