A Boston (R)Evolution

Season 1 Episode 1

A racially complex American city confronts its past and future. When a Black female city councilor, once bussed as a child to hostile neighborhoods, is catapulted to Acting Mayor, she breaks 200 years of white male mayorship. Boston's old school politics are further challenged when the top candidates in the historic 2021 mayoral race are all non-white women.

Aired: 08/12/24
A Boston (R)Evolution
An examination of a racially complex American city as it confronts its past and future.
A Boston (R)Evolution
Listen to various Bostonians discuss fond memories of Mel King.
A Boston (R)Evolution
Kim Janey discusses the impact of the Boston 2021 election for herself and the Black community.
A Boston (R)Evolution
Hear about Boston's first Souls to the Polls and Michelle Wu's commitment to racial justice.
A Boston (R)Evolution
Discussion about race and ethnicity as it relates to the 2021 mayoral race.
A Boston (R)Evolution
Various experts discuss some of the history of African Americans in Boston.
NOVA
Sea Change: Survival in the Gulf of Maine
Meet the people leading new efforts to shape the future of the Gulf of Maine and our oceans.
NOVA
Sea Change: Survival in the Gulf of Maine Preview
Meet the people leading new efforts to shape the future of the Gulf of Maine and our oceans.
Grantchester
Episode 8
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Grantchester
Episode 8 Preview
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
