Annika

Episode 6

Season 2 Episode 6 | 47m 48s

A brutal murder on Glasgow’s canals hits close to home when the victim is identified as a former police officer.

Aired: 11/18/23 | Expires: 12/03/23
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Watch 1:00
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 4 Preview
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Preview: S4 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
Hotel Portofino
Episode 6 Preview
During the big casino gala, an act of masculine bravado threatens the Hotel’s future.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:52
Hotel Portofino
Lighten Up!
Bella, Lucian, and others partake in the folly and thrills of the casino’s grand opening.
Clip: S2 E6 | 2:52
Watch 0:30
Hotel Portofino
Episode 4 Preview
Rose and Alice return to Portofino. Cecil schemes to take control of the Hotel.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Hotel Portofino
Episode 3 Preview
Cecil clashes with local gangsters. Emotions between Lucian and Constance come to a head.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Hotel Portofino
Episode 2 Preview
Cecil tries to buy Bella’s affections. Lucian and Constance acknowledge their attraction.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:51
Hotel Portofino
New Partnerships
Bella’s new friend and design partner meets Cecil upon his unexpected return to the hotel.
Clip: S2 E2 | 2:51
Watch 0:30
Hotel Portofino
Watch 0:30
Hotel Portofino
Watch 1:30
Annika
Season 2 Official Preview
Don't miss the new season, starting Sunday, October 15 at 10/9c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: S2 | 1:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Annika Season 2
  • Annika
Watch 47:37
Annika
Episode 5
Annika’s family vacation is interrupted as she and the team must investigate a death.
Episode: S2 E5 | 47:37
Watch 47:52
Annika
Episode 3
Annika reflects on Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde as she and the team investigate a case.
Episode: S2 E3 | 47:52
Watch 47:55
Annika
Episode 2
The team are sent to Edinburgh to investigate the death of a recently released prisoner.
Episode: S2 E2 | 47:55
Watch 48:16
Annika
Episode 1
The pressure is on for Annika and the team to track down the murderer.
Episode: S2 E1 | 48:16
Watch 52:45
Annika
Episode 6
Michael’s brother is the prime suspect in his ex’s murder.
Episode: S1 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Annika
Episode 5
Arriving at a murder scene on a party boat, Annika thinks of the Greek god, Dionysus.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Annika
Episode 4
An author who has ruined lives has her own ruined—permanently.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Annika
Episode 3
Annika sees one of playwright Ibsen’s plots play out in a homicide.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Annika
Episode 2
Annika’s teenage daughter, Morgan, gets mixed up with suspects in a revenge slaying.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Annika
Episode 1
Annika assembles her team to solve murders in the waters around Glasgow.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:05