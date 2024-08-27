Chicken Soup and Cheesy Bread

Host Julia Collin Davison makes Old-Fashioned Chicken Noodle Soup, and Toni Tipton-Martin talks about the restorative properties of chicken soup. Ingredient expert Jack Bishop explores the world of broths. From the Recipe Box, Lawman Johnson makes Spinach Salad with Gorgonzola and Pear and Morgan Bolling whips up Make-Ahead Hot Chocolate. Christie Morrison makes Beer-Batter Cheese Bread.