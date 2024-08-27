© 2024 Connecticut Public

Cook's Country

Tacos Two Ways

Season 12 Episode 1203 | 25m 30s

Test cook Bryan Roof and host Bridget Lancaster reveal the secrets to making a Southern California classic, Smoked Fish Tacos. Next, equipment expert Adam Ried shows host Julia Collin Davison his top pick for chimney starters. Finally, test cook Christie Morrison makes Julia the perfect Grilled Steak Fajitas.

Aired: 08/23/19
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Spiced Chicken Dinners
Kombdi, Jira Ghalun (Cumin-Scented Chicken), Hot-Honey Chicken; tasting of honey
Episode: S17 E1706 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
From the Indigenous Pantry
Cider-Braised Turkey, Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Maple Chile Crisp; visit to Minneapolis
Episode: S17 E1708 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Southwestern Vegetarian Fare
Vegetarian Chili, Jalepeño-Cheddar Scones; tasting of Kansas-City Style Barbecue Sauce
Episode: S17 E1705 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
A Bold Brunch
Brunch Burgers, Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Muffins; review of cooking sprays
Episode: S17 E1707 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Inspired by Japanese Immigrants
Seattle Chicken Teriyaki, Miso Black Cod; a visit to Seattle; the story of Chef Nobu
Episode: S17 E1702 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Mexican American Comfort Food
Quesabirria Tacos, Sopa Seca; a visit to Tucson; history of Birria in the United States
Episode: S17 E1704 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
North Carolina Barbecue
North Carolina Barbecue Pork, Lemonade with Honey; our recommended Fire Pits for Cooking
Episode: S17 E1701 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Unexpected Beef and Potatoes
Smoked Prime Rib, Torn Potato Salad with Toasted Garlic and Herb Dressing; Grill Gloves
Episode: S17 E1703 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Darn Good Desserts
S'Mores Pie, M&M Cookies; our recommended Rolling Pins
Episode: S17 E1709 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Short Ribs and Baked Potatoes
Slow-Roasted Medium-Rare Beef Short Ribs, Twice-Baked Potatoes with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
Episode: S17 E1710 | 26:25