Quiet Time at School/Naptime in Blanket City

It’s Quiet Time at school, but Daniel and Miss Elaina don’t want to stop playing. Teacher Harriet shows the kids different ways they can settle down, like stretching or reading a book. / Daniel and Jodi make a pretend city out of all of the blankets in the Platypus house. When it’s nap time for Teddy and Leo, Jodi finds Leo’s missing blankie for him to snuggle—it’s what he needs to help him rest.