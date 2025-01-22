© 2025 Connecticut Public

Finding Edna Lewis

Season 1 Episode 1

From Freetown, Virginia, to New York City, Edna Lewis carved a remarkable path. She introduced many Americans to seasonal cooking, Southern cooking — the cooking of the Black community in rural Virginia that raised her. Yet despite a life that included fame and acclaim, she is not a household name. In FINDING EDNA LEWIS, Deb Freeman travels to the places where Miss Lewis made her mark.

Aired: 02/17/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 4 Preview
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: The first woman to be crowned Queen
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Clip: S2 E4 | 2:55
Watch 4:05
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: Her earliest portrait
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:05
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Bike Vessel
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Preview: S26 E13 | 0:30
Watch 2:49
Secrets of the Dead
Extended Preview | Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Preview: S22 E5 | 2:49
Watch 0:29
Finding Edna Lewis
Trailer
Join Deb Freeman to discover the life and legacy of chef Edna Lewis, one dish at a time.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:29
Watch 2:34
Finding Edna Lewis
Amethyst Ganaway: Lowcountry Spiced Shark Cookout
Chef Amethyst Ganaway does a cookout with Lowcountry spiced shark and an Edna Lewis sensibility.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:34
Watch 2:59
Finding Edna Lewis
Mashama Bailey: Taking Inspiration from Edna Lewis
Chef Mashama Bailey reveals how her Savannah restaurant takes daily inspiration from Edna Lewis.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:59
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Skin of Glass
A filmmaker learns her architect father’s iconic design in São Paulo is occupied by unhoused people.
Preview: S26 E12 | 0:30
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45