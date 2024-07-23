© 2024 Connecticut Public

Grantchester

Episode 2

Season 9 Episode 2 | 53m 05s

An abandoned baby is discovered on the same day that a hotel manager is found dead. Things are complicated further when Geordie is blindsided by Will’s news.

Aired: 06/22/24 | Expires: 07/07/24
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Episode: S9 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
When a woman known by Alphy goes missing, he and Geordie race to find the answers.
Episode: S9 E7 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 6
Alphy and Geordie’s murder investigation uncovers a tangled web of betrayal and deceit.
Episode: S9 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 5
A murder at Esme’s office sends shockwaves through the Keating family. Alphy meets with the bishop.
Episode: S9 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 4
Alphy attends a manor fundraiser, but festivities are cut short when a body is found in the basement
Episode: S9 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 3
Geordie and new vicar Alphy Kottaram get off on the wrong foot.
Episode: S9 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 5
A murder case is handed to Larry, who struggles but wisely enlists the help of Miss Scott.
Episode: S8 E5 | 53:05
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 6
Will has disappeared, but with Bonnie about to give birth, Geordie must find him.
Episode: S8 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 4
Leonard is devastated when a halfway house resident is found dead.
Episode: S8 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 3
At a prestigious college, a man is murdered and a valuable painting is stolen.
Episode: S8 E3 | 53:05