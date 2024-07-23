Extras
An examination of a racially complex American city as it confronts its past and future.
Various experts discuss some of the history of African Americans in Boston.
Discussion about race and ethnicity as it relates to the 2021 mayoral race.
Listen to various Bostonians discuss fond memories of Mel King.
Kim Janey discusses the impact of the Boston 2021 election for herself and the Black community.
Hear about Boston's first Souls to the Polls and Michelle Wu's commitment to racial justice.
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
When a woman known by Alphy goes missing, he and Geordie race to find the answers.
Alphy and Geordie’s murder investigation uncovers a tangled web of betrayal and deceit.
A murder at Esme’s office sends shockwaves through the Keating family. Alphy meets with the bishop.
Alphy attends a manor fundraiser, but festivities are cut short when a body is found in the basement
Geordie and new vicar Alphy Kottaram get off on the wrong foot.
A murder case is handed to Larry, who struggles but wisely enlists the help of Miss Scott.
Will has disappeared, but with Bonnie about to give birth, Geordie must find him.
Leonard is devastated when a halfway house resident is found dead.
At a prestigious college, a man is murdered and a valuable painting is stolen.