When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Geordie, Larry, Alphy, and Miss Scott discuss the main suspect in a new case: Sam.
When a woman known by Alphy goes missing, he and Geordie race to find the answers.
Geordie interrupts Alphy and Mrs. C. to deliver some unexpected news about a new case.
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
Alphy and Geordie’s murder investigation uncovers a tangled web of betrayal and deceit.
The gang ventures to village hall to learn about the Roman skeleton recently discovered in town.
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
A murder at Esme’s office sends shockwaves through the Keating family. Alphy meets with the bishop.
Alphy attends a manor fundraiser, but festivities are cut short when a body is found in the basement
A murder case is handed to Larry, who struggles but wisely enlists the help of Miss Scott.
Will has disappeared, but with Bonnie about to give birth, Geordie must find him.
Leonard is devastated when a halfway house resident is found dead.
At a prestigious college, a man is murdered and a valuable painting is stolen.
After a fatal accident, Will is devastated while Geordie rushes to exonerate his friend.