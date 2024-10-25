© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Leonardo da Vinci

Part Two: Painter-God

Season 1 Episode 2

Leonardo works as a military engineer, designs fanciful flying machines, studies light and shadow, investigates gravity, dissects cadavers, and pens treatises on a vast array of subjects, all while seeking the perfect patron. In Florence, Milan, Rome and finally France, he pours the sum of his scientific and artistic knowledge into a portrait that would become the most famous painting on earth.

Aired: 11/18/24
Corporate funding for LEONARDO da VINCI was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and by The Better Angels Society and by its individual members The Paul and Sandra Montrone Family; Stephen A. Schwarzman; Diane and Hal Brierley; Carol and Ned Spieker; Michael and Sandy Collins; Mario J. Gabelli; The Lynch Foundation; McCloskey Family Charitable Trust; Cappy and Janie McGarr; and John and Leslie McQuown. Funding was also provided by Gilbert S. Omenn and Martha Darling; the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation; and the Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Foundation.
Extras
Watch 9:53
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci’s Scientific Experiments
Leonardo da Vinci becomes more of a scientist with age and performs experiments to test theories.
Clip: S1 E2 | 9:53
Watch 10:09
Leonardo da Vinci
Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci and The Battle of Anghiari
Leonardo da Vinci’s The Battle of Anghiari commission pits him against his rival, Michelangelo.
Clip: S1 E2 | 10:09
Watch 7:22
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci Investigates the Human Body
Leonardo da Vinci’s study of human anatomy combine scientific exploration with expert artistry.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:22
Watch 7:45
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci's The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne
Da Vinci’s The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne showcases his scientific and artistic knowledge.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:45
Watch 8:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci and the Mona Lisa
Leonardo da Vinci spends 14 years working on the Mona Lisa, the culmination of all his knowledge.
Clip: S1 E2 | 8:20
Watch 0:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Teaser Trailer
Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds. Premieres Nov. 18.
Preview: 0:20
Watch 1:10
Leonardo da Vinci
Official Trailer
Explore one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.
Preview: 1:10
Watch 8:00
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci’s Notebooks
Leonardo da Vinci’s notebooks provide unique insight into his mind, knowledge and discoveries.
Clip: S1 E1 | 8:00
Watch 12:08
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper
In the early 1490s, Leonardo da Vinci tackled his most ambitious work yet – The Last Supper.
Clip: S1 E1 | 12:08
Watch 6:37
Leonardo da Vinci
How Leonardo da Vinci Created Narratives in His Paintings
Leonardo da Vinci paints The Virgin on the Rocks and the portrait Lady with an Ermine.
Clip: S1 E1 | 6:37
Latest Episodes
Leonardo da Vinci
Part One: The Disciple of Experience
Leonardo trains as an artist and eventually paints a masterpiece: The Last Supper.
Episode: S1 E1