Mary Berry's Highland Christmas

Mary Berry's Highland Christmas

Season 2023 Episode 1 | 55m 11s

Join Mary Berry as she travels to her mother’s homeland, Scotland, and is joined by her friends Andy Murray, Iain Stirling, and Emeli Sandé to cook indulgent Christmas dishes that can be enjoyed anytime over the holidays.

Aired: 12/17/23 | Expires: 01/20/25
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Enchanted Mirror
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Deal
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 3: The Thames Reaper
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 2: The Guild
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
Episode: S5 E2 | 53:05
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:20
Watch 52:20
Miss Scarlet
Episode 1: The Rival
When a new Detective Inspector starts at Scotland Yard, Eliza must prove herself all over again.
Episode: S5 E1 | 52:20
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Dallas, 2019 | Trailer
Interwoven stories cover life in the city of Dallas, Texas.
Preview: S26 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Minted
Digital artists gaining global fame after embracing NFTs face a reckoning as it crashes around them.
Preview: S26 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Without Arrows
After 13 years, a Lakota man returns to his reservation to reconnect with his family and culture.
Preview: S26 E9 | 0:30