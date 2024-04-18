Super Hummingbirds

Extras
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
Ridley investigates when Tara Dunning, beloved wife and mother, vanishes from her tranquil village.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
With Carol off the case, Ridley races to discover the truth about who shot Oliver Grant.
After more shocking murders, the team moves in on billionaire Freddie Klink. Is he the mastermind?
Susan and Andreas visit Stefan in prison. Will Susan solve Cecily's mysterious disappearance?
Van der Valk reunites with his ex-flame to uncover the truth behind a scientist’s death.
When a man is shot dead during an illegal rave on a building site, Ridley investigates.
The Endicotts reveal someone had a motive to kill Cecily.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Nature Season 43
-
Nature Season 42
-
Nature Season 41
-
Nature Season 40
-
Nature Season 39
-
Nature Season 38
-
Nature Season 37
-
Nature Season 36
-
Nature Season 35
-
Nature Season 34
-
Nature Season 33
-
Nature Season 32
-
Nature Season 31
-
Nature Season 30
-
Nature Season 29
-
Nature Season 28
-
Nature Season 27
-
Nature Season 26
-
Nature Season 25
-
Nature Season 24
-
Nature Season 23
-
Nature Season 22
-
Nature Season 21
-
Nature Season 20
-
Nature Season 18
-
Nature Season 17
-
Nature Season 15
-
Nature Season 14
-
Nature Season 13
-
Nature Season 12
-
Nature Season 10
-
Nature Season 9
-
Nature Season 8
-
Nature Season 7
-
Nature Season 6
-
Nature Season 5
-
Nature Season 4
-
Nature Season 2
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
See the spectacular wildlife of The Burren in Ireland through the eyes of a pine marten.
Witness a moving view into the effects of war on animals and the humans who help them.
The most famous grizzly bear in the world attempts to raise cubs amid conflicts with people.
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
From giant eagles to miniature falconets, meet the many species of raptors.
Patrick Dykstra has a life-changing encounter with a sperm whale and uncovers their world.
Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.