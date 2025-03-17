Purgatory | Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise

Extras
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
After the drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
The sisters welcome a new postulant, Sister Catherine, to Nonnatus House.
Follow scientists in a quest to understand how complex forest ecosystems can help cool our planet.
Rosalind delivers a baby with a suspicious spinal lesion. A sudden gas explosion shocks all.
At 23, Nureyev fled Russia to seek asylum in Paris.
The relationship between Rudolf Nureyev and legendary ballerina Margot Fonteyn.
Rudolf Nureyev performs a solo in Swan Lake.
Explore key military technologies in the American colonies’ fight for freedom.
After drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
Meet the hippo, crocodile and lion families navigating the dry season in Katavi National Park.
Sir David Attenborough explores London’s Natural History Museum, where extinct creatures come alive.
A team of scientists and filmmakers explore the Antarctic waters to learn more about killer whales.
The change of seasons brings turmoil and tough choices to the three big cat families.
Lion, leopard and cheetah parents attempt to co-exist and raise their cubs in Botswana.
An intimate portrait of Sir David Attenborough’s life and career in natural history.
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
Experience San Diego, where dazzling biodiversity thrives amidst a transformed urban landscape.
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.